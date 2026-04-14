MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 has obtained footage from Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showing the police chase and crash that occurred moments before an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee Monday evening.

The video shows the suspect vehicle — a gray car — heading southbound on 35th Street with multiple Milwaukee Police Department vehicles in pursuit.

Watch: Traffic cameras show police chase, crash before officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

TMJ4 obtains DOT footage of police chase and crash

The car can be seen weaving in and out of traffic before crashing near the intersection of 35th Street and National Avenue.

Sources confirmed that officers fired their weapons during the incident. No officers were injured.

Sources confirmed that officers fired their weapons during the incident. No officers were injured.

Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates on this developing story.

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