MILWAUKEE — A mural of Bob Uecker is taking shape in downtown Milwaukee, with artist Mauricio Ramirez working to capture what fans loved most about the beloved broadcaster.

READ ALSO | Bob Uecker mural takes shape in downtown Milwaukee, drawing fans and a mural enthusiast

Ramirez said he wanted the mural to depict what people loved about Uecker from his 52 seasons behind a Brewers microphone and time on television. That made the iconic plaid sport coat an easy choice.

Susan Kim

The Uecker family has been following the project, and Ramirez said their response has kept him going.

"I've heard from the Uecker family, and it's been nothing but positive feedback, and it's, honestly, it's like the motivation that kind of keeps me, um. You know, inspired throughout the project. You know, this isn't a short project. This is like a full 30, 35-day project, and, you know, sometimes it gets hard to get up in the mornings, but, you know, I remember them, and I remember our conversations that we had and, you know, that kind of puts me back in the spirit of just like where this project needs to go," Ramirez said.

Watch: Mural of Bob Uecker taking shape in downtown Milwaukee as artist draws inspiration from family

Mural of Bob Uecker taking shape in downtown Milwaukee as artist draws inspiration from family

The family also shared what they believe Bob Uecker himself might have thought of the work.

"He wasn't really an easy guy to impress, and you know, something like this would be very impressive to him, which is really great to hear. But yeah, more or less, it's just been a real positive feedback," Ramirez said.

Susan Kim

Ramirez has been averaging 12-hour days on the project. A nearby parking lot is scheduled to close for repairs next week, but he hopes to finish the mural next weekend.

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