Bob Uecker's full facial features are now visible on a mural taking shape in downtown Milwaukee, painted by artist Mauricio Ramirez on the side of the Wintrust Building.

Steve Weinstein

I visited the mural this morning and found admirers already taking it in — including Steve Weinstein, a Brewers fan who has visited more than 700 murals across 37 states and beyond.

Weinstein has been checking in on the Uecker mural as it progresses.

Steve Weinstein

"Oh, I think it's fabulous. I think on a scale of 1 to 10, it's a 12," Weinstein said.

When asked what makes it a 12, Weinstein pointed to the detail.

"The detail, it really looks like him. I can hear his voice when I'm here," Weinstein said.

Watch: Bob Uecker mural takes shape in downtown Milwaukee, drawing fans and a mural enthusiast

Bob Uecker mural takes shape in downtown Milwaukee, drawing fans and a mural enthusiast

Weinstein's passion for mural-hunting has taken him across the country and around the world. He captured images of murals in Wittenberg, near Wausau, and on the other side of Wisconsin in Algoma. But this was a mural that started it all — the 27 Club mural in Israel. That's when he became hooked on visiting murals wherever he goes.

Steve Weinstein

"First of all, because it's fun. A lot of people like souvenirs from different places that they've visited. I like looking at the architecture, and I look at the wall art, the murals that people paint on the sides of buildings. That's neat," Weinstein said.

For Weinstein, the Uecker mural stands out not just for its artistry, but for its scale.

Steve Weinstein

"Most of the time, murals take up a portion of it or are a smaller part, but I think the fact that Bob Uecker had such a big personality in Milwaukee, he deserves having the entire side of a building," Weinstein said.

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