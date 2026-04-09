Milwaukee seniors gain momentum in push for new gathering space on northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County officials are considering permanent and temporary locations for a new senior center on the city's northwest side after flooding closed the McGovern Park Senior Center last August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Seniors left in limbo with McGovern Park Senior Center closed indefinitely

The facility was severely damaged and will likely remain closed for good. Seniors who depended on the space have been without a place to gather since last year, forcing them to look elsewhere or stay home.

TMJ4 McGovern Park Senior Center

Roxie Touchstone has been fighting to restore the space or find a new one, and her efforts are getting attention from county officials.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | McGovern Senior Center to remain closed indefinitely due to mold contamination from flooding

"Band your forces together because that's the only way movement can matter, is when you come together and make it happen," Roxie Touchstone said.

Mike Beiermeister Roxie Touchstone has been fighting for a new gathering place for her fellow seniors on the northwest side.

The county administration is requesting $100,000 for planning, design, and cost estimating for a long-term senior center solution. The county board discussed the request in March, but deferred a decision and is expected to discuss it again later this month.

In the meantime, officials are exploring temporary options. Touchstone told TMJ4 she was invited to tour the nature center with some county officials at Havenwoods State Forest, located near McGovern Park, and will look at another temporary site next week.

Roxie Touchstone Tour of Nature Center of Havenwoods State Forest Nature Center

"Anything beats traveling across town. I'm just happy to have some place that I can call home on the northwest side," Touchstone said.

The closure has taken a toll on the local senior community over the past several months.

"Lots of people are staying at home because they don't have a means to get around, and people are dying. We've had about four comrades to die since August," Touchstone said.

While an official location has not been finalized, Touchstone believes the effort is gaining momentum. A discussion will follow their tours on the temporary sites. She hopes they will at least have some place to gather in the near future.

"It's very sad McGovern will likely never reopen, but we stayed encouraged because we knew we mattered. Seniors' lives matter too," Touchstone said.

"They're trying, and that's all you can ask for, is a try. So I'm excited," Touchstone said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip