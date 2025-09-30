McGovern Senior Center to remain closed indefinitely due to mold contamination from flooding

MILWAUKEE — The McGovern Senior Center in Milwaukee County will remain closed indefinitely due to significant mold contamination following historic flooding that hit southeast Wisconsin in August.
The facility will stay shuttered until indoor air quality is restored to safe levels after environmental testing confirmed mold is still present in the building, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Administrative Services.
The Milwaukee County Department of Administrative Services is actively managing remediation efforts.
The current mold spore count inside the facility far exceeds the maximum level considered safe for occupancy, DHHS said. There is no estimated timeline for when work will be completed or when the building can safely reopen.
Although the McGovern Senior Center remains closed, senior programming and aging services continue to be offered at alternate locations:
- Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee. Phone: 414-263-2255
- Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee. Phone: 414-933-2332
- Kelly Senior Center, 6100 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy. Phone: 414-481-9611
- Wilson Senior Center, 2601 W. Howard Ave., Milwaukee. Phone: 414-282-5566
Further information will be shared with the public as progress is made.
