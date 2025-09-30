McGovern Senior Center to remain closed indefinitely due to mold contamination from flooding

MILWAUKEE — The McGovern Senior Center in Milwaukee County will remain closed indefinitely due to significant mold contamination following historic flooding that hit southeast Wisconsin in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Seniors left in limbo with McGovern Park Senior Center closed indefinitely

The facility will stay shuttered until indoor air quality is restored to safe levels after environmental testing confirmed mold is still present in the building, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Administrative Services.

The Milwaukee County Department of Administrative Services is actively managing remediation efforts.

Watch: Seniors left in limbo with McGovern Park Senior Center closed indefinitely

'We're all lost': Seniors left in limbo with McGovern Park Senior Center closed indefinitely

The current mold spore count inside the facility far exceeds the maximum level considered safe for occupancy, DHHS said. There is no estimated timeline for when work will be completed or when the building can safely reopen.

Although the McGovern Senior Center remains closed, senior programming and aging services continue to be offered at alternate locations:

Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee. Phone: 414-263-2255

Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee. Phone: 414-933-2332

Kelly Senior Center, 6100 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy. Phone: 414-481-9611

Wilson Senior Center, 2601 W. Howard Ave., Milwaukee. Phone: 414-282-5566

Further information will be shared with the public as progress is made.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip