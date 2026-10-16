'It is unreal': Fans at Paulie's Pub celebrate Brewers heading back to World Series after 44 years

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Brewers fans watching Game 4 of the National League Championship Series from Paulie's Pub and Eatery burst into celebration the moment the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

"It’s awesome. Everyone around us started screaming and I’ve never experienced anything like it," Tyler Gryczka said. He came to watch the game at Paulie's Pub and Eatery with a group of friends.

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Fans at Paulie's Pub celebrate Brewers heading back to World Series after 44 years

"This place is just electric. The city is just in love with this team. It is unreal," Chad Gresch said.

He considers himself a lifelong Brewers fan.

"I’m in disbelief. We’ve had so many close calls over the years and so many good teams. It just doesn’t seem real," Gresch said.

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At the start of the game, the Dodgers had the lead, but the Brewers came back winning 6-4.

"It’s like David beating Goliath. It’s always cool when the underdogs get us and finally we were able to sweep the Dodgers," Gryczka said.

TMJ4 Tyler Gryczka, Brewers fan

Jeff Schefus was also watching the game at Paulie's Pub and Eatery. He said he went to Game 6 of the 1982 World Series.

"It was unbelievable. I was just a young kid, 22 at the time," Schefus said.

TMJ4 Jeff Schefus says he went to game six of the 1982 World Series

He said he gave his Game 7 ticket to his younger sister because he had to go to work.

"(I) had to give away my ticket to (Game) 7 to my younger sister and she went. They came oh-so close," Schefus said.

He has been waiting 44 years to see the Brewers go back to the World Series.

"It’s overwhelming! When are (the Brewers) coming home? Meet them at the airport," Schefus said just after the Thursday's win.

Fans at Paulie's Pub and Eatery celebrated the win with cheers, applause, high-fives and shouts of joy.

"Just enjoy this moment, Milwaukee. This is once in a lifetime," Gresh said.

The Brewers will play the first game in the World Series on Friday, Oct. 23.

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