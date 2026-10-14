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Brewers announce World Series ticket presale for Wisconsin residents

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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday announced details for purchasing single-game tickets to potential World Series games at American Family Field, as well as a special postseason ticket presale for Wisconsin residents.

Wisconsinites will receive early access through a special postseason ticket presale on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. CT.

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A general view of American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Fans can verify their residency and access the presale at brewers.com/Postseason. Single-game tickets for the World Series will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. CT online, by calling 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

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