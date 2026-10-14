Brewers announce World Series ticket presale for Wisconsin residents

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday announced details for purchasing single-game tickets to potential World Series games at American Family Field, as well as a special postseason ticket presale for Wisconsin residents.
Wisconsinites will receive early access through a special postseason ticket presale on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. CT.
Fans can verify their residency and access the presale at brewers.com/Postseason. Single-game tickets for the World Series will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. CT online, by calling 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.
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