Jake Bauers named NLCS MVP

Jake Bauers was named the National League Championship Series MVP after getting three RBIs in game four, sending the Brewers to their first World Series since 1982.

Bauers, 31, had six RBIs, a home run and four hits during the NLCS as the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers on their way to the World Series.

Now, the Brewers will face the winner of the Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays starting next Friday. The first game will be at American Family Field.

Bauers has four hits, eight total bases, one home run, six RBIs and three walks in the NLCS against the Dodgers.

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