Brewers fans pack Kelly’s Bleachers for game 4 of the NLCS

MILWAUKEE — Energy and vibes were high as Brewers fans packed the popular bar and restaurant Kelly's Bleachers in Milwaukee to watch game four of the NLCS.
Some fans arrived two hours early to secure their spot to watch the game.
Across the street, Brewers fans packed American Family Field to watch the game on the jumbotrons while the Crew plays in Los Angeles.
Watch the interviews below to see what Kelly's Bleachers looked like...
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