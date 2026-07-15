MILWAUKEE — Two lifelong friends are dead after a hit-and-run in Milwaukee, and their families are calling for those responsible to come forward.

READ ALSO | Milwaukee police release details about vehicle wanted in hit-and-run that killed two women

Amy Austin, 49, and May Daiber, 48, were crossing the street after leaving a bar Sunday night when witnesses reported two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed and “racing” struck them. Police believe one of the vehicles was a late-model GMC Yukon. Both drivers left the scene.

Amy Austin, 49, and May Daiber, 48, Amy Austin, 49, and May Daiber, 48,

Medical examiner records show Austin and Daiber were pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. near Shenanigans Bar.

This story is also personal for me. Amy and I met while attending UW-Whitewater, later became roommates off campus, and remained friends. She looked out for me like a big sister.

Watch: Friends Amy Austin and May Daiber killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run; family seeks answers

Friends Amy Austin and May Daiber killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run; family seeks answers

Amy’s mother, Bonnie Miller, described her daughter with one word.

“Well, I could give you one word, sunshine,” Miller said. “And that was her nickname um, since she was a baby.”

Amy Austin Family Amy Austin,

Miller said Amy’s compassion shaped every part of her life, from teaching and traveling to quietly helping people in need.

“Yeah, she was, um, magnetic,” Miller said. “You know, she, you were drawn to her, and she was drawn to everybody in the room.”

Amy was an educator who took learning seriously. Her mother said Amy taught at Christian Faith Academy, helped develop curriculum, and started a Spanish program at the school. Amy spoke Spanish fluently and had attended a language immersion school in Milwaukee.

She was also a world traveler who wanted to experience the communities she visited—not simply remain on the tourist path. During a college trip to Jamaica, Amy and I traveled into Kingston to hear local music and experience the culture firsthand.

Amy Austin Family Amy Austin,

Amy later built a career helping large groups plan international travel. Her mother said the work combined Amy’s organizational skills with her love of exploring the world.

“She was working with, you know, groups of 150 people and scheduling their activities out of the all-inclusive thing,” Miller said. “So she just, it was her niche, it was her dream job.”

That same compassion and loyalty defined Amy’s relationship with Daiber. Amy’s sister, Deborah Austin, said the women had known each other since childhood and consistently showed up for one another.

Andrea Hall Amy Austin & Friend Andrea Hall in Jamica

“They showed up for each other all the time,” Austin said. “They rode for each other all the time. They were truly best friends.”

Austin said there was something both heartbreaking and comforting about learning the friends were holding hands as they crossed the street.

“And it’s like, um, comforting in a way that they were holding hands when,” Austin said. “When they were crossing the street, because that’s so like my sister is to make sure. You are where you’re supposed to be at and where she thinks you’re better placed at and you’re protected.”

Austin said Amy was protective of everyone she loved.

Amy had already survived ovarian cancer and openly shared parts of that journey to encourage others. Her family believed one of the most difficult battles of her life was behind her.

Amy Austin Family Amy Austin & Mother Bonnie Miller

“She survived ovarian cancer,” Miller said. “And to be taken out like this is just. Unconscionable. It’s so hard. She fought so much for her life to have it stolen from her. And stolen from us and everyone who knew her.”

During Mother’s Day weekend, she began sewing a Quilt of Valor for a friend who is a veteran and works for the Milwaukee Brewers. Her family now plans to finish the quilt and deliver it to him.

“She didn’t get it finished, but she got a lot of it done, and we’re gonna finish and make sure we give it to Jimmy,” Miller said.

Miller said she wants those responsible for the crash off the streets before anyone else is hurt.

“There are no words to tell, to tell him what he took from us,” Miller said. “What he took from Amy and what he took from everybody.”

Amy’s family said she was preparing to begin a new chapter. She planned to move closer to family in Whitewater and was days away from taking her first trip alone with her sister.

Amy Austin Family Amy Austin and Her Sister

Austin had recently obtained her passport so the two could travel to Cancun together.

“Yeah, we was leaving on Tuesday, next Tuesday,” Austin said. “Just the two of us for once, just the two of us.”

Austin said the loss extends far beyond their family because so many people relied on Amy—and many others would have been touched by her in the future.

“There’s a lot of people that counted on Amy,” Austin said. “There’s a lot of more people that were going to be touched by her that won’t be now. She made a difference as little as she was; she made a difference, and you, you just give her five minutes, you know.”

Bekki Yang Amy Austin and May Diaber sitting together

Before I left the family’s home, Miller handed me sunflowers and asked me to place them at the growing memorial because the family did not yet have the strength to visit it.

Miller said the grief may become easier to carry, but it will never disappear.

“There isn’t gonna be a day in my life from now on that will be what I call easy,” Miller said. “It’ll be easier, but. The scar’s always gonna be there.”

Anyone with information about the vehicles or drivers is urged to contact Milwaukee police.

A GoFundme has been established by family, Please consider donating: https://gofund.me/33c0f7338

May Daiber's family has also set up a GoFundMe.

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