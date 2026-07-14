Milwaukee police release details about vehicle wanted in hit-and-run that killed two women

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released details about the vehicle wanted in the deadly hit-and-run that killed two women outside Shenanigans on Sunday night.

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The victims were identified as 48-year-old May Daiber and 49-year-old Amy Austin.

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The vehicle wanted in the deadly hit-and-run is a black 2007-2014 GMC Yukon with unknown registration plates and will likely have damage to the front grille, bumper, passenger-side headlight and a missing front GMC grille emblem, according to Milwaukee police.

It was last seen traveling southeast from the 3700 block of N. Teutonia Ave. on Sunday, July 12, around 11:12 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Department

Police also provided an example of the suspect vehicle but specified that it is not a photo of the actual vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

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