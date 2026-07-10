A Milwaukee family is mourning the loss of 9-year-old Jade Riser, who died five days after she was shot inside a home in the city’s Harambee neighborhood.

Milwaukee police said Jade was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, near Burleigh and Richards streets. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and days later she died from her injuries.

Police said the investigation remains active, but no arrests have been made. Detectives continue to search for the person or people responsible.

Jade’s mother spoke with TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral but asked not to appear on camera because the shooter has not been caught. She described Jade as a bright, active child who was almost always smiling.

FAMILY OF JADE RISER Family remembers 9-year-old Jade Riser after fatal shooting

“She was a pretty, smart girl, very active. Creative, love to paint her nails. She loved to interact with her sisters, pretty, smart. This bright little girl,” Jade’s mother said. “She was always happy most of the time, like you know. She was lovable, loved by many.”

Family photographs show a child full of life. Her mother said Jade loved dancing, doing flips and making TikTok videos with her sisters. Pink was her favorite color, Hello Kitty was her favorite character, and her family called her “JJ.”

Watch: Family remembers 9-year-old Jade Riser, killed in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood

Family remembers 9-year-old Jade Riser, killed in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood

“She liked the nails, doing hair, stuff like that, yeah, beauty, so that was gonna be our stylist,” her mother said.

One of the family’s final outings together was a trip to Bay Beach, where Jade surprised her mother by fearlessly getting on the rides.

“Last thing we did together, we went to Bay Beach. They got on a roller coaster. I was scared to get on with them, but they was, they was excited to get on there, and they got on rides that I didn’t expect them to get on. We had fun,” her mother said.

FAMILY OF JADE RISER Family remembers 9-year-old Jade Riser after fatal shooting

After Jade was shot, her mother remained by her side at the hospital.

“Yeah, I was there every step. To the last breath,” she said.

The loss has devastated Jade’s family.

“Grieving, I hate that this happened to us, just tragic,” her mother said. “Nobody’s happy at this point right now.”

She said the reality of losing her daughter is still difficult to comprehend.

“It hurt because I never imagined this being in my life right now. Or my reality,” she said.

Jade’s mother is now pleading for whoever is responsible to come forward.

“This is a tough loss for all of us, like my baby’s innocent. She didn’t do nothing for nobody to do this to her,” she said. “Whoever did this to my baby, I just wish they come forward.”

She also wants the community to remember Jade for the joyful child she was.

“I don’t want her death to go unnoticed. Because she got a lot of people that care for her,” her mother said. “And that’s gonna always be forever 9 just for Jade.”

FAMILY OF JADE RISER Family remembers 9-year-old Jade Riser after fatal shooting

Just blocks from where Jade was shot, community leader Aziz Abdullah is helping organize Peace on Every Block Week. He said Jade’s death has made that work feel even more urgent.

“No child should ever have to be concerned about being able to play outside,” Abdullah said. “And so, you know, this week has been a reminder of how important it is to allow children to be outside and just have a safe space.”

Abdullah, co-founder of INPOWER Agency, said Jade’s death represents a future taken away.

“We took away a future,” Abdullah said. “We are doing so much work but we have so much more work to do.”

Peace on Every Block Week is part of Milwaukee’s Advance Peace initiative through Milwaukee Community Crossroads. The week combines violence-prevention efforts with employment resources, mentorship, neighborhood cleanups, faith, healing and direct community action under the theme, “We Want You to Win.”

“We want you to win and not lose to gun violence. We’ve taken too many losses. We just lost a nine-year-old,” Abdullah said.

He said the goal is to give residents safe spaces to experience joy while also teaching practical ways to prevent violence.

“The spiritual takeaway is joy. The tangible takeaway is de-escalation practices of, of recognizing like, is this a, just a pause for a moment before you make a decision?” Abdullah said.

TMJ4 Community leader Aziz Abdullah

He encouraged residents to attend the events that promote peace and support one another.

“So, that to me is show up and show up for others,” Abdullah said.

Peace on Every Block Week events

Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. — Community Violence Intervention Basketball Game at Milwaukee Tech, 700 S. Fourth St. The game will bring together young people, credible messengers and community violence-intervention partners.

Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — On My Block Cleanup

North side supply pickup will take place at the Martin Luther King Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet St.

Saturday, July 11, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. — On My Block Appreciation Meal Martin Luther King Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet St.

Sunday, July 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. — Citywide Prayer Gathering

at Melvina Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. The gathering will include live music.

A community-led fundraiser Event has also been planned by community members for Jade's Family.

FB: Makeda Marie II All Funds And Any Additional Funds Go To Her Mom

Anyone with information about Jade’s shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS

Jade’s family has also created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

To Learn more about INPOWER Agency visit https://inpoweragency.com/home-1

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