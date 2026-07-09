Milwaukee girl, 9, dies five days after being shot on East Burleigh Street

A 9-year-old Milwaukee girl has died five days after she was shot.

Her mother identified her as Jade Riser, describing her as a bright and creative girl who loved painting her nails and making TikTok videos. Jade also enjoyed dancing and spending time with her sisters.

The shooting happened late Thursday night on East Burleigh Street. First responders rushed Riser to the hospital in critical condition. She passed away Tuesday.

Police do not know what led up to the gunfire. No one is in custody.

The Milwaukee Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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