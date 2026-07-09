Milwaukee community members gathered at pop-up events across the northwest side Wednesday as part of "Peace on Every Block," a week of activities aimed at building community, mentorship and sharing resources for violence prevention.

The week is organized by Advance Peace Milwaukee, Milwaukee Community Cross Roads and Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services.

"We want to see everybody win, and that's the whole theme about it, about healing, coming together, stopping the violence," Desilynn Smith of Uniting Garden Homes said.

Lorenzo Davis of Advance Peace said the northwest side was a deliberate focus for the effort.

"Because this is where the gun violence is happening, and we're trying to end the gun violence in the city of Milwaukee. We really want to do what's best for Milwaukee," Davis said.

The Milwaukee Police Department reported a 30 percent drop in homicides during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year. But community members say that progress doesn't always reflect what people are experiencing on the ground.

Watch: 'Peace on Every Block' brings Milwaukee community together to fight gun violence

'Peace on Every Block' brings Milwaukee community together to fight gun violence

"The data doesn't lie, that's true, but when it's like every day we're hearing about a shooting, or we're so connected to it, and so many people connected to it, it just doesn't appear that way," Smith said.

The events come as Milwaukee has seen several violent deaths in recent days. 42-year-old Kristy Syed was found shot to death on Milwaukee's south side.

The Medical Examiner's Office also identified 19-year-old Savannah Lynn, who was killed after gunfire broke out following a fight on the Fourth of July.

Nine-year-old Jade Riser died after a shooting that happened near East Burleigh Street last Thursday.

Smith said healing is central to any lasting change.

"If we don't heal, we can't stop anything, because violence is actually the secondary emotion that is really driven off a lot of pain," Smith said.

Davis said the young people in these neighborhoods are ready for something better.

"They want to see a better inside Milwaukee. They want to see a better chance for Milwaukee, and they want to do something better for themselves. So, these kids out here, we promote peace with them, and we're going to back them, and we want to see them win," Davis said.

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