MILWAUKEE — After sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, the Milwaukee Brewers are heading to the World Series for the first time since 1982.

More than 16,000 fans gathered at American Family Field for the Game 4 watch party, witnessing the Brewers make history. Confetti filled the air and fans celebrated together as the team clinched its spot in the Fall Classic with a 6-4 victory.

“To see the team make it this far, bring everyone together like this, it gives the city is something really to be proud of," fan Amelia Fellows said.

For many fans, the celebration was an emotional experience they won't soon forget.

“I don't know anyone here who didn't get emotional. Like man, the whole time we're jumping, we're yelling. What a great time to be — we're going to the World Series. How crazy is that?” fan Erica Kennedy said.

Watch the video report below:

Brewers bound for World Series; fans pack American Family Field for Game 4 watch party

There were no players on the field, but that didn't stop the fans from showing up in numbers, rooting for the Brewers while they played in Los Angeles.

“That just shows how much this city loves its team and how excited we are for this next step,” Kennedy said.

Fans soaked in the historic moment, with many describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Next to my marriage, my children being born — this is unbelievable — it's right up there. I'm gonna have a bucket list item checked off next week when I sit up there for the World Series Game 1," fan David Castillo said.

Related:



The celebration also brought an opportunity for fans to commemorate the milestone. Lines formed as supporters waited to purchase National League Championship Series and World Series merchandise.

“They beat the Dodgers. You got to get this shirt," Diego Castro said.

As the Brewers prepare to make their way to Milwaukee for the next chapter of their postseason run, fans are ready to continue cheering them on throughout the World Series.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip