'I won't end up back in this situation': MKE woman cleared of charges for unlicensed dental work allegations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says it will not charge Jessica Stewart, who operated "Dr. J Dental Spa" without a dental license, despite multiple customer complaints to the state alleging harm from her services.

READ ALSO | MKE woman accused of performing dental work without license

Stewart, who called herself "Dr. J," expressed relief after learning she won't face criminal charges nearly a year after the state referred her case to prosecutors.

"I was never contacted. No one ever contacted me. Again, I thank God for that," Stewart said.

TMJ4

The DA's office declined to explain why it chose not to pursue charges against Stewart, who shut down her dental spa 10 months ago after TMJ4 first reported on the state’s investigation into her business.

State Investigation Revealed Multiple Violations

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services had investigated Stewart's business for years following customer complaints.

READ ALSO | Woman sues unlicensed ‘fake dentist’ in Milwaukee after veneers ruin her teeth

State records show customers complained about various services, including one allegation that Stewart applied braces to a customer's teeth.

Felicia Edwards filed a complaint claiming that Stewart gave her veneers that fell off days later.

Watch: Milwaukee woman cleared of charges after accusations of unlicensed dental work

Milwaukee woman cleared of charges after accusations of unlicensed dental work

"My teeth hurt, they're very sensitive, I have gaps, I'm scarred for life. Those are my teeth," Edwards told TMJ4 in January.

TMJ4

Edwards is now suing Stewart in civil court over the alleged dental work.

Services Allegedly Offered Without License

Stewart's website previously listed dozens of dental services, from temporary fillings to dentures and porcelain veneers. The state informed Stewart that affixing braces and veneers to teeth is illegal without a dental license.

When asked about providing veneers, Stewart defended her actions.

"Some things you just don't know unless you do your research. And when I did my research, it was saying, there's no shaving of the teeth, no anesthetic given. These are literally press-ons," Stewart said.

The state agency told TMJ4 it can only revoke or suspend existing licenses. Since Stewart never held a dental license, DSPS had limited enforcement options. That’s why DSPS says it referred the case to prosecutors.

Dental Association Expresses Concern

The Wisconsin Dental Association criticized the DA's decision not to file charges. Executive Director Mark Paget expressed frustration about the precedent this sets.

"I really was hopeful that someone in Milwaukee County, the DA's office, someone would look at this and say we've got to step in here before this gets out of control," Paget said.

TMJ4

The association worries others might follow Stewart's example.

"We're very concerned that this becomes a thing. That this becomes something that other people are going to say, 'Well, she's doing it. She got away with it, so now I'm going to do it,'" Paget said.

Stewart's Current Business

Stewart says she now operates a new business offering only teeth whitening services, which is legal to provide without a dental license. She acknowledged changing her services to avoid future legal issues.

"So I won't end up back in this situation," Stewart said.

Despite the controversy, Stewart maintains she never misrepresented herself as a licensed dentist.

"I've never pretended to be a dentist, and I still say that," Stewart said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error