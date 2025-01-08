‘I’m scarred for life’: Woman sues unlicensed ‘fake dentist’ in Milwaukee after veneers ruin her teeth

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman accused of performing dental work without a license is now at the center of a civil lawsuit. The plaintiff, Felisha Edwards, is sharing her story only with TMJ4.

“My teeth hurt, they’re very sensitive, I have gaps, I’m scarred for life,” Edwards said. “Those are my teeth.”

Our Lighthouse team first told you about Dr. J Dental Spa last month. Despite warnings from the state, about $10,000 in daily fines, and potential prosecution, its owner, Jessica Stewart, is accused of continuing to do illegal dental work.

The business sign for Dr. J Dental Spa was recently removed from a strip mall on Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee. Stewart tells TMJ4 she shut down her business right after Lighthouse journalist Ben Jordan showed up to ask questions about operating without a license. While her doors are closed, the work she’s accused of performing is putting her in legal jeopardy.

“I googled dentist and veneers because I wanted veneers,” Edwards said. “I wanted this nice smile."

From her initial search on the internet more than a year ago, to a trip inside Dr. J Dental Spa, Edwards says she had every reason to believe Stewart was an actual dentist licensed to give her veneers.

“I saw her in a white doctor jacket and it said Dr. J,” she explained. “It looked just like a dentist. It’s a really nice office.”

Edwards said she forked over nearly $6,000 only to have the veneers fall out a couple of days later. She claims they kept falling out despite going back to Stewart for repairs.

“The last time, I’m at a restaurant and they're all in the napkin,” Edwards said. “Now I’m pissed. I’m really upset. I’m just like, oh my god, embarrassed.”

It wasn’t just embarrassment. Edwards says Stewart refused to give her a refund. Additionally, Edwards claims the procedure left her in so much pain she needed to go to a real dentist to fix her teeth.

“It was still gunk and everything and other veneers on there that were improperly placed,” Edwards said. “They weren’t clean.”

Edwards filed a civil lawsuit in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Dec. 30, claiming the procedure left her with permanent damage and out more than $20,000 between the bad dental work and the repairs afterward.

The lawsuit says in part, “Due to {Stewart’s} negligence, lack of competence, lack of training and lack of licensure, Stewart was unable to correct the damage.”

State records confirm Stewart doesn’t have a license to perform dental work in Wisconsin.

"She’s seeking to get back to the place she was at before she went to see Ms. Stewart,” attorney Chris Stawski said. “Unfortunately, that can’t happen because of the damage that’s been done to her teeth."

“How unusual is this case?” Jordan asked.

"It’s rather unusual to see someone who holds themselves out as something that they’re not. And when that happens, I think action needs to be taken,” Stawski replied.

The state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services says it started receiving complaints about Stewart’s practice four years ago. A cease and desist letter that Stewart signed in 2022 said "Affixing veneers to teeth may only be performed by a licensed dentist in Wisconsin.”

A few weeks ago, Jordan went to Dr. J Dental Spa and Stewart agreed to answer his questions.

“Were you aware the state received two new complaints and reopened their investigation this year?” Jordan asked.

“Yeah, and it was for veneers,” Stewart replied. “I can’t make everybody happy. So I was well aware."

“Do you think calling yourself ‘Dr. J’ is deceiving your customers?” Jordan asked.

“I mean, it does, but every time I do get a customer in I be sure to reiterate that to them that I am not a dentist,” Stewart said back in December.

This week, when Jordan called back, Stewart declined to comment on the new lawsuit.

Edwards hopes the legal action ends with her getting fully reimbursed—and also stops Stewart from causing more harm.

“What’s your concern for others who paid this woman to get their teeth fixed?” Jordan asked Edwards.

"You’re getting something that is not safe,” Edwards replied. “It may be a little cheaper. She may be like you, but it’s not, that’s not right.”

It’s important to note that after years of investigating, the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services sent the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office last fall for potential criminal charges. The DA’s office says it can’t comment on whether the case stands now.

