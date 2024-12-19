'You can’t pretend to be something you’re not': MKE woman accused of performing dental work without license

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is accused of performing dental work in Milwaukee without a license.

Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan found that the state has been investigating the woman’s practice for years but only took action a couple of months ago.

The state’s dental association calls this a rare but concerning situation. The woman calls herself a doctor, and according to a state document obtained by TMJ4, she’s illegally offering dental services.

Some former customers claim they were harmed.

Dr. J Dental Spa’s social media showcases her services to more than 16,000 followers.

"I’ve got the best product, I’ve got the best service, I’ve got the best results,” she said in an Instagram video.

Her website lists dozens of options, from temporary fills for chipped teeth to dentures and gold grills. The most expensive is a ‘porcelain veneer smile’ for $4,750. She claims on social media that she’s ‘certified and registered’.

Watch: Milwaukee woman offers dental services without a license.

Lighthouse: Woman accused of doing dental work without a license

A cease and desist order shows that the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services, known as DSPS, started receiving complaints about Jessica Stewart’s dental services three years ago, particularly for work on braces.

The order says she “affixed orthodontia brackets and bands on Patient B’s teeth, in exchange for cash payment."

Despite warnings two years ago about $10,000 daily fines and potential criminal prosecution, the state confirms nothing happened until DSPS received new complaints this year about bad dental work.

TMJ4 showed up at Stewart’s business on Teutonia Ave. and she agreed to answer Jordan’s questions.

“Do you think calling yourself Dr. J is deceiving your customers?” Jordan asked.

“I mean, it does, but every time I do get a customer in I be sure to reiterate that to them that I am not a dentist,” she replied.

“Were you aware the state received two new complaints and reopened their investigation this year?” Jordan asked.

“Yeah, and it was for veneers,” Stewart said. “I can’t make everybody happy.”

DSPS told Stewart in 2022 that "affixing veneers to teeth may only be performed by a licensed dentist in Wisconsin.”

State records confirm she doesn’t have a license to practice dentistry or dental hygiene in Wisconsin.

The state told Stewart on a document she signed that she was accused of breaking the law.

“Do you believe what you’re doing is legal?” Jordan asked.

“Absolutely,” Stewart replied. “It’s not like I’m doing root canals or doing any x-rays or diagnosing. I do Swarovski crystals, teeth whitening, and gold grills."

Mark Paget is the Wisconsin Dental Association’s executive director. The association represents 3,100 dentists across the state.

“These people can do harm,” Paget said. “Just because it’s your mouth or your teeth doesn’t mean that anyone can go in there and do what they think they can do. And in this particular case, the patients that I heard from, she actually hurt them. And one thing about teeth, they don’t grow back.“

Paget says his office also received complaints this year about Stewarts practice. He says those complaints were forwarded to the state.

DSPS says there are limitations on what it can do in this situation because the state agency regulates licensed professionals. DSPS can take away or limit licenses, but in this case there's no license to revoke or suspend.

“Is that an effective deterrent when the state says we can’t do too much?” Jordan asked.

"They do a terrific job doing what they do, but what happens is in these cases, they don’t have the jurisdiction,” Paget replied. "It’s kind of a Catch-22, right? You see someone violating the law, but you can’t go after them or discipline them.”

After its most recent investigation, DSPS is not taking action by getting prosecutors involved.

"You can’t pretend to be something you’re not,” Paget said.

A couple of months ago, it sent the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office for potential criminal charges. The D.A.’s office says, “We’re unable to share any information on the matter, at this time.”

Back at Dr. J Dental Spa, Stewart says she doesn’t fear the investigation because she says she has nothing to hide.

"I’m not here to hurt anybody and I hope nobody’s here to hurt me,” she said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error