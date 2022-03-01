I-Team: Search warrant shows new details of shooting inside District 5

MILWAUKEE — According to a search warrant, the man who allegedly fired shots inside the Milwaukee Police District 5 lobby had his weapon jam after firing three to four shots.

The I-Team acquired warrants for the car suspect Darreon Parker-Bell drove and his home. He told investigators he went to District 5 with the intention to die.

According to the warrant, when Parker-Bell arrived at District 5, he was looking for information from the officer at the front desk about his friend's death, Keishon Thomas. Thomas died in police custody on February 23. Three officers involved in his arrest have been suspended.

The officer at the front desk told Parker-Bell, according to the search warrant, that he was not working the shift when Thomas died and did not have any information. Parker-Bell told investigators, he was not pleased with the officer's response, and then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

However, Parker-Bell told investigators after three to four shots, the gun malfunctioned. Believing he was out of ammunition, he ran from the lobby and was later shot and arrested by police.

The warrant details, Parker-Bell is not prohibited from having a gun but did not have a concealed carry permit. Parker-Bell also told investigators he bought the gun two months prior from someone on the streets.

Parker-Bell has not been formally charged, though the search warrant shows police are pursuing attempted first degree intentional homicide charges.

