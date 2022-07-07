Highland Park shooting victim described as 'selfless' has Wisconsin ties

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Katherine and Craig Goldstein met at Marquette University and reconnected 20 years later.

Craig has worked as a physician in Lake Geneva for a number of years. Katie helped care for her aging parents in Wisconsin.

"They've been together a long time and raised a beautiful family and traveled. They loved to bird together," close friend Stacie Primer said.

The couple married and raised two daughters, settling in Highland Park, Illinois.

Primer and Katie met because of their kids more than a decade ago. They have been friends since then.

"She was just selfless and giving and family-oriented. She shared a lot of values that you would respect in a person. Children first. Family first. She'd make these big elaborate dinners all the time," Primer said.

The two planned to meet for coffee on Thursday until Katie was killed in the Highland Park July 4th shooting.

Katie was with her daughter Cassie.

"I didn't believe it. I refused to believe it. It couldn't possibly happen," Primer recalled.

A meal train for the family generated so much support that the Goldsteins encouraged people to instead donate to the general fund for other victims, something Katie would have wanted.

"Really important to them that they share with the community," Primer said. "It's just their M.O. That's just how they've always been."

Katie's family and friends want people to know the woman they love.

"To keep her memory alive and hopefully to make sure that this never happens again," Primer said.

