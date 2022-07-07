Highland Park mass shooting: How you can help victims and their families

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Families, friends and communities across the nation are mourning after a gunman shot and killed seven people and injured dozens during the Highland Park 4th of July parade.

If you want to help in any way, there are fundraisers, blood-drives and other efforts as people try to recover from the tragedy.

TMJ4 has compiled some of those resources below. If we are missing any important ones, send us a message by clicking here.

VICTIMS FIRST

The organization Victims First is hosting a fundraiser for victims and families. They say they ensure 100 percent of donations go directly to the victims. Click here to learn more.

HIGHLAND PARK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Highland Park Community Foundation has created the "July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund." The city says all contributions to the fund will go directly to victims, survivors and groups that support them. Click here to learn more.

ILLINOIS CRIME VICTIMS FUND

The Illinois General Assembly created the Crime Victims Compensation Act in 1973 to help reduce the financial burden for victims and families of violent crimes. People may be eligible for up to $27,000 in financial assistance. Click here to learn more.

BLOOD DRIVE

North Shore Hospitals located in the Highland Park area is hosting blood drives. To donate and learn more, email donateblood@northshore.org

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip