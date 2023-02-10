Here's what you can expect Monday for fallen Officer Peter Jerving's funeral

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Funeral services for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Monday, Feb. 13.

Krause Funeral Home says visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, in Brookfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr.

Milwaukee Police Department Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed while investigating a suspected armed robbery early in the morning of February 7th, 2023.

The procession from Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, to Elmbrook Church will begin at 7 a.m. After police honors in the church parking lot, the procession to the cemetery is estimated to take place around 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Officer Jerving died Tuesday after trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery. Police say Officer Jerving and his partner were working on the city's far north side when their suspect, 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson, drove away.

Thompson was seen again on the city's south side near 14th and Cleveland. There was a foot chase and a struggle. During the struggle, both Officer Jerving and Thompson were shot. The suspect died at the scene. Officer Jerving later died at Froedtert Hospital.

Officer Jerving, a lifelong Milwaukee resident, was 37 years old and had served on the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Last year, he received an MPD Lifesaving Award for heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim "during extremely dangerous conditions."

Milwaukee police have been standing guard around the clock at Krause Funeral Home as a sign of honor, unity, and respect.

Steve Pederson is a retired Waukesha Detective. He says on Monday you will see specific police officer funeral customs.

"You prepare for it by knowing that you want to show your respect," he said. "Presenting arms tot he fallen officers at various times."

It is the same customs we've seen during services for fallen Milwaukee officers Michael Michalski in 2018 and Matthew Rittner in 2019.

There will also be a last roll call where Officer Jerving's squad number will be announced. Taps and a rifle salute will follow.

"Law enforcement way of escorting that fallen comrade to their resting spot," Pederson said.

At the cemetery, there will be a flag draped on Officer Jerving's casket. The flag will ultimately be given to his family.

"The silence of hundreds of law enforcement officers standing there and you can hear a pin drop," Pederson said when asked what stands out to him during funerals for fallen officers.

Pederson says the somber and eerie feeling is hard to shake, but the community support along the procession route is major.

Peter Jerving, left and his MPD partner, right.

"That's very important, not only to the law enforcement officers but also for the officers in the procession," Pederson said.

He says these protocols are in place to ensure a dignified service.

The church service at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield is open to the public, but the interment will be private.

Before Monday's funeral, a vigil will also be held for Officer Jerving on Friday at Silver Spring Church of God. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 7333 W. Silver Spring Dr.

There are several ways you can help if you're looking to pay respects to Officer Jerving. President of the Milwaukee Police Association Andrew Wagner says the Fallen Heroes Fund is where people can donate if they want to help the family of the fallen officer.

