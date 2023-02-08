Vigil for fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving to be held at Silver Spring Church of God

MILWAUKEE — A vigil will be held for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving on Friday at Silver Spring Church of God.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 7333 W. Silver Spring Dr.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died Tuesday after trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery. Police say Officer Jerving and his partner were working on the city's far north side when their suspect, 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson, drove away.

Thompson was seen again on the city's south side near 14th and Cleveland. There was a foot chase and a struggle. During the struggle, both Officer Jerving and Thompson were shot. The suspect died at the scene. Officer Jerving later died at Froedtert Hospital.

Officer Jerving, a lifelong Milwaukee resident, was 37 years old and had served on the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Last year, he received an MPD Lifesaving Award for heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim "during extremely dangerous conditions."

If you can't make it to Friday's vigil, there are several ways you can still help pay respects to Officer Jerving.

President of the Milwaukee Police Association Andrew Wagner says the Fallen Heroes Fund is where people can donate if they want to help the family of the fallen officer.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was also created to help Officer Jerving's long-time partner, Megan. You can donate here.

