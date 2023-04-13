Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of officers killed in Barron County

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of the two police officers killed in Barron County.

From sunrise until sunset on Saturday, flags will be lowered in honor of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. Both were killed in the line of duty on April 8.

“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” said Gov. Evers. “Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe," Gov. Evers said in his flag-lowering order.

Related coverage:



"Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community," Evers said.

The flag-lowering falls on the same day as the funeral services for both officers.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cameron High School, 750 South First St., in Cameron. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by police honors outside of the school. The procession will then commence from the high school. The route is yet to be determined.

The two officers died at the scene of a shooting and the suspect later died at the hospital. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry. The shootout happened in the Village of Cameron, nearly 95 miles east of Minneapolis. The incident began when gunfire was exchanged during a traffic stop.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip