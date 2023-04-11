Barron County continues to honor fallen officers ahead of community vigil

BARRON, Wis. — From Barron to Cameron to Chetek, small communities in Barron County continue to show support for law enforcement after two officers were killed during a traffic stop.

Second Street in Cameron has transformed with blue ribbons and American flag decorations hung on poles and posts for blocks.

TMJ4

"Well, it's part of the grieving process and we need to be together. I think the banners, the flags, they see this, and they come together as well," said Peter Grassmann, who volunteered to hang the ribbons with his wife.

On Saturday, Chetek Police Office Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were shot and killed while responding to a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ identified the suspect as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, who also died.

Barron County Sheriff's Department The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the officers as 32-year-old Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.



"Having a son-in-law in law enforcement, and a father-in-law in law enforcement — it's really close to home. So we're just doing our part," said Grassmann.

Outside the Chetek and Cameron police departments, memorials of flowers, balloons, and other items have been growing for days.

TMJ4

On Wednesday, the Barron County Law Enforcement Foundation is hosting a community candlelight vigil at Mosaic Technologies in Cameron.

Emily Johnson, who placed Easter lilies outside the Chetek Police Department on Tuesday, said she'll be at the vigil with her son, Jackson.

"For sympathy and to get over everything," Johnson said. "And to give hugs."

The vigil will be held at Mosaic, 401 S. 1st Street, at 7 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip