Authorities identify two police officers and suspect killed in Barron County, Wisconsin

BARRON, Wis. — Authorities identified the two police officers shot and killed during a traffic stop in Barron County, Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the officers as 32-year-old Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. The office also identified the suspect as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry.

Officer Breidenbach had five years of law enforcement service and began her career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She has been with the Chetek Police Department for approximately four years. Officer Scheel had approximately one year of law enforcement service. He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022.

As TMJ4 News reported, the two officers died at the scene of the shooting and the suspect died from injuries in the hospital, the DOJ said.

The shootout happened around 3:38 p.m. in the Village of Cameron, about 95 miles east of Minneapolis.

It began when an officer with the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, the DOJ said. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged between someone in a vehicle and the responding officer or officers.

Following the shooting, both Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Perry was brought to a hospital, where he later died, according to the DOJ. No other specifics were released.

I will sign Executive Orders lowering the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to half-staff across the state in honor of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel once funeral arrangements have been announced as we continue to keep these officers and their families in our hearts and prayers. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 10, 2023

The Associated Press reports online court records indicate Perry pleaded no contest in Barron County in 2020 to disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier. The offense was a non-criminal charge and Perry was fined $367.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by numerous local and state law enforcement agencies. DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

On Sunday, a memorial started growing outside of the Chetek Police Department. Dozens of people showed up with flowers, candles, and stuffed animals to honor the fallen officer from Chetek. Down the road in Cameron, another memorial was taking shape in front of their police station.

Many others passing by the memorial said they personally knew the fallen hero from Chetek, sharing special memories of them. Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin grew up with that officer.

“This officer - very involved in our schools. It’s going to be a really tough week for Chetek kids,” Martin said.

