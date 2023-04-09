2 police officers killed, suspect dead in shootout in Barron County, Wisconsin, DOJ says

VILLAGE OF CAMERON, Wis. — A suspect killed two police officers during a shootout at a traffic stop before dying at a hospital in Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday, officials said.

The shootout happened around 3:38 p.m. in the village of Cameron, about 95 miles east of Minneapolis, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

It began when an officer with the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, the DOJ said. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged between someone in a vehicle and the responding officer or officers.

Following the shooting, one Chetek Police Officer and one Cameron Police Officer were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The person who exchanged gunfire with law enforcement was brought to a hospital, where they died, according to the DOJ. No other specifics were released.

There is no threat to the community. The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading this investigation, and is being assisted by numerous local and state law enforcement agencies, according to a news release on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Officers killed in the line of duty in 2023.

Milwaukee Police Peter Jerving

According to the Officer Down Memorial page, 1 officer has died in the line of duty so far in 2023 in Wisconsin: Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died after trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery. Police say Officer Jerving and his partner were working on the city's far north side when their suspect, 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson, drove away.

Thompson was seen again on the city's south side near 14th and Cleveland. There was a foot chase and a struggle. During the struggle, both Officer Jerving and Thompson were shot. The suspect died at the scene. Officer Jerving later died at Froedtert Hospital.

Officer Jerving, a lifelong Milwaukee resident, was 37 years old and had served on the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Last year, he received an MPD Lifesaving Award for heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim "during extremely dangerous conditions."

Watch Peter Jerving's funeral procession:

Watch funeral service for fallen officer Peter Jerving

Reaction to Barron County incident on social media:

It is with heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.



Rest easy, we have the watch from here. pic.twitter.com/uc0QDWRiCm — HudsonWIPoliceDept (@HudsonWIPolice) April 9, 2023

