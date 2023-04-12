Funeral set for 2 officers shot, killed during traffic stop in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department announced that the funeral service for the two officers killed in the line of duty last weekend will be held on Saturday.

Authorities identified the two police officers who died as 32-year-old Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cameron High School, 750 South First St., in Cameron. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by police honors outside of the school. The procession will then commence from the high school. The route is yet to be determined.



The City of Chetek also announced a memorial fund has been set up at Sterling Bank under the City of Chetek Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund. All donations can either be dropped off at any Sterling Bank location or by mailing a check payable to City of Chetek with Emily Breidenbach Memorial fund in the memo line to Sterling Bank 427 Second Street PO Box 106 Chetek, WI 74728.

The Village of Cameron Police Department said all donations for Officer Scheel can be sent to the Community Bank of Cameron. The bank's information is as followed:

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W Main Street

Cameron WI 54822

Officer Breidenbach had five years of law enforcement service and began her career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She has been with the Chetek Police Department for approximately four years. Officer Scheel had approximately one year of law enforcement service. He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022.

The two officers died at the scene of a shooting and the suspect later died at the hospital. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry. The shootout happened in the Village of Cameron, nearly 95 miles east of Minneapolis. The incident began when gunfire was exchanged during a traffic stop.

The Associated Press reports online court records indicate Perry pleaded no contest in Barron County in 2020 to disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier. The offense was a non-criminal charge and Perry was fined $367.

According to a March 2, 2020 criminal complaint, the defendant, Perry, "said if they called the cops on him or got him put in the hospital he would kill them" and that the the "defendant kept buying more guns and would go on a rant about how the cops are bad and how he was going to kill them." The complaint goes on to allege Perry had been driving with two guns in his car.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by numerous local and state law enforcement agencies. DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

