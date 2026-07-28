Fox Valley tornado recovery: What you need to know about resources, shelter and assistance

A tornado tore through parts of the Fox Valley in east-central Wisconsin on Monday, leaving widespread destruction. TMJ4 has created a resource guide to help affected communities as recovery efforts continue.

Boil Water Order in effect for portions of Menasha, Fox Crossing

A boil water order is in effect for portions of Menasha and Fox Crossing, according to the Menasha Police Department. The order was issued because low water pressure may have allowed contamination into the water system.

Bring tap water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute before using it for:



Drinking

Cooking

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Preparing infant formula

Washing food

Use bottled water when available. Continue following the boil water order until officials announce that the water is safe.

Free bottled water distribution

Free bottled water will be distributed at the Menasha Piggly Wiggly beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, while supplies last.

Fox Valley Tornado Relief Fund established

NBC 26

A Community Impact Campaign has launched to help provide support for Fox Valley residents recovering from the tornado that ripped through the area on Monday, June 27.

TMJ4’s sister station, NBC 26, in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, has established the Fox Valley Tornado Relief Fund to help individuals and families impacted by the storm across the Fox Valley area.

Read the full article here.

Emergency shelter for storm victims open in Menasha

Anonymous viewer Storm tears through Menasha Monday afternoon

An emergency shelter opened Monday afternoon in Menasha for people seeking safety after tornadoes and severe thunderstorms caused damage in the area.

The shelter is located at Christ the Rock Community Center, W6254 U.S. 10 #114, Menasha, Wisconsin, in Calumet County.

The senior center and library in Menasha had been designated as shelter locations, but officials said both buildings lost power and are no longer accepting residents seeking shelter.

Winnebago County Emergency Management officials note that shelters offer minimal necessities and are often noisy, crowded and uncomfortable. Restroom facilities are not private, and food is basic.

Read the full article here,

Discounted hotels available for people displaced by tornado, storms in the Fox Cities

Storyblocks bright and clean hotel room interior with modern furniture

For residents displaced by the tornado and storms that tore through cities including Appleton and Menasha, the following list includes discounted hotel options.

The list is provided by the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

See the full list here.

Menasha closes city to incoming traffic after severe tornado damage

NBC 26

No vehicle traffic is being allowed into Menasha as of Monday evening because of damage sustained during Monday’s tornado, police said.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers are not allowing vehicle traffic into the city and are asking the public not to attempt to drive into city limits.

Read the full article here.

Neenah declares state of emergency after severe storm damage

Viewer Carrie K. shared this stunning view from Neenah:





Viewer Carrie K. shared this stunning view from Neenah:







The city of Neenah has declared a local state of emergency after severe storms caused widespread damage Monday.

The declaration took effect at 5:30 p.m. and applies across the city.

Officials said the storm damaged buildings, brought down trees and power lines, disrupted utility service and affected roadways.

Acting Mayor Dan Steiner said the declaration will allow the city to coordinate its response, bring in emergency resources, and document damage and costs that could qualify for state or federal assistance.

The declaration also gives city leaders authority to make emergency purchases, authorize overtime, deploy personnel and coordinate mutual aid.

Read the full article here.

Menasha Joint School District closes all buildings, suspends activities after tornado hits Fox Valley

The Menasha Joint School District closed all of its buildings and suspended all school-sponsored events and activities until further notice after a tornado struck Menasha on Monday, causing major damage in the Fox Valley community near Appleton.

Read the full article here.

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