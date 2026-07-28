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Fox Valley Tornado Relief: Learn how you can help your community recover

Fox Valley Tornado Relief
NBC 26
Fox Valley Tornado Relief
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FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — A Community Impact Campaign has launched to help provide support for Fox Valley residents recovering from the recent tornado that ripped through the area on Monday, June 27.

TMJ4's sister station, NBC 26, in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, has established the Fox Valley Tornado Relief Fund to help individuals and families impacted by the storm across the Fox Valley area.

menasha 5 tornado

Neighbors can contribute to the fund, with every donation helping provide much-needed relief as neighbors begin the recovery process.

The goal is to provide meaningful assistance to those facing immediate challenges while helping communities rebuild in the weeks and months ahead.

To donate to the Fox Valley Tornado Relief campaign, you can visit www.nbc26.com/relief.

You can also text NBC26 to 50155 or scan the QR code to give today.

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