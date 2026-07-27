Emergency shelter for storm victims open in Menasha

MENASHA (NBC 26) — An emergency shelter opened Monday afternoon in Menasha for people seeking safety from damage due to tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

The shelter is located at Christ the Rock Community Center, W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, Wisconsin, in Calumet County.

The senior center and library in Menasha had been designated as shelter locations, but officials said both buildings lost power and are no longer accepting residents seeking shelter.

Winnebago County Emergency Management officials note that shelters offer minimal necessities and are often noisy, crowded, and uncomfortable. Restroom facilities are not private, and food is basic.

Officials are also urging residents not to leave animals behind if they must evacuate. Pets should be evacuated to a prearranged safe location if they cannot stay with their owner during the evacuation period.

Anyone going to the public shelter should bring the following items, known as the "4 P's":

Pets

Pills

Purses

Phones

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