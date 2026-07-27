A list of discounted hotels for people displaced by the tornado and storm in the Fox Cities

FOX CITIES — For residents who have been displaced due to the devastating tornado and storm that tore through cities like Appleton and Menasha, here is a list of discounted hotels people can stay at.
The list is provided by the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Displaced residents seeking shelter from the severe storms in communities surrounding the Fox Cities are eligible for discounted rates at participating area hotels. Our properties are doing their best to assist those in need. This list will be updated as information comes in,” it said on the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau website.
Check the website often for updated availability.
Best Western Plus Paper Valley
132 N Mall DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website
- $99/night
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 954-0202
- Pets allowed
Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center
1000 Cameron WayNeenah, WI 54956, Website
- $119/night
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 720-8000
- Pet-friendly; pet fee waived for Disaster Relief Rate
Comfort Suites Appleton Airport
3809 W Wisconsin AveAppleton, WI 54914, Website
- SOLD OUT
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 730-3800
- Pet-friendly (fees may apply based on the number of pets and duration of stay)
Country Inn and Suites Appleton Airport - Fox River Mall Area
355 Fox River DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website
- $185/night
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 202-8608
- Pets are $35/night
DoubleTree by Hilton Appleton
150 Nicolet RdAppleton, WI 54914920.735.9955
- SOLD OUT
DoubleTree by Neenah
123 E Wisconsin AveNeenah, WI 54956, Website
- SOLD OUT
DoubleTree by Hilton Appleton
150 S Nicolet RdAppleton, WI 54913, Website
- SOLD OUT
- Call the hotel directly to book (920) 735-9955
- No pets
GrandStay Suites
1541 Arbor WayKaukauna, WI 54130, Website
- $109-$130/night
- Call hotel directly to book (920) 742-0100
- Includes breakfast
Hilton Appleton Paper Valley
333 W College AveAppleton, WI 54911920.733.8000
- SOLD OUT
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Appleton
130 S Nicolet RdAppleton, WI 54914, Website
- SOLD OUT
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 939-8181
- No pets allowed
Hampton Inn Appleton - Fox River Mall Area
350 Fox River DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website
- SOLD OUT
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 954-9211 or use this booking link: click here
- Pets are limited to 2 per room; $75 charge for 1-4 nights, $125 charge for 5+ nights
Home2Suites by Hilton
5155 W Grande Market DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website
- SOLD OUT
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 739-8440 to book
- Pet-friendly; $75 for 1-4 nights; $125 for 5+nights
MainStay Suites Appleton Airport
310 N Metro DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website
- $125-$135/night
- Call hotel directly (920) 954-0570
- Pet-friendly; $20/night or a flat rate of $100/week
Spark by Hilton (formerly Microtel)
321 N Metro DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website
- $132/night
- Call the hotel directly at (920) 997-3121
- Pet-friendly; $25/night
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