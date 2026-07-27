A list of discounted hotels for people displaced by the tornado and storm in the Fox Cities

FOX CITIES — For residents who have been displaced due to the devastating tornado and storm that tore through cities like Appleton and Menasha, here is a list of discounted hotels people can stay at.

The list is provided by the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Displaced residents seeking shelter from the severe storms in communities surrounding the Fox Cities are eligible for discounted rates at participating area hotels. Our properties are doing their best to assist those in need. This list will be updated as information comes in,” it said on the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

Check the website often for updated availability.

Best Western Plus Paper Valley

132 N Mall DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website

$99/night

Call the hotel directly at (920) 954-0202

Pets allowed

Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center

1000 Cameron WayNeenah, WI 54956, Website

$119/night

Call the hotel directly at (920) 720-8000

Pet-friendly; pet fee waived for Disaster Relief Rate

Comfort Suites Appleton Airport

3809 W Wisconsin AveAppleton, WI 54914, Website

SOLD OUT

Call the hotel directly at (920) 730-3800

Pet-friendly (fees may apply based on the number of pets and duration of stay)

Country Inn and Suites Appleton Airport - Fox River Mall Area

355 Fox River DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website

$185/night

Call the hotel directly at (920) 202-8608

Pets are $35/night

DoubleTree by Hilton Appleton

150 Nicolet RdAppleton, WI 54914920.735.9955

SOLD OUT

DoubleTree by Neenah

123 E Wisconsin AveNeenah, WI 54956, Website

SOLD OUT

DoubleTree by Hilton Appleton

150 S Nicolet RdAppleton, WI 54913, Website

SOLD OUT

Call the hotel directly to book (920) 735-9955

No pets

GrandStay Suites

1541 Arbor WayKaukauna, WI 54130, Website

$109-$130/night

Call hotel directly to book (920) 742-0100

Includes breakfast

Hilton Appleton Paper Valley

333 W College AveAppleton, WI 54911920.733.8000

SOLD OUT

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Appleton

130 S Nicolet RdAppleton, WI 54914, Website

SOLD OUT

Call the hotel directly at (920) 939-8181

No pets allowed

Hampton Inn Appleton - Fox River Mall Area

350 Fox River DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website

SOLD OUT

Call the hotel directly at (920) 954-9211 or use this booking link: click here

Pets are limited to 2 per room; $75 charge for 1-4 nights, $125 charge for 5+ nights

Home2Suites by Hilton

5155 W Grande Market DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website

SOLD OUT

Call the hotel directly at (920) 739-8440 to book

Pet-friendly; $75 for 1-4 nights; $125 for 5+nights

MainStay Suites Appleton Airport

310 N Metro DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website

$125-$135/night

Call hotel directly (920) 954-0570

Pet-friendly; $20/night or a flat rate of $100/week

Spark by Hilton (formerly Microtel)

321 N Metro DrAppleton, WI 54913, Website

$132/night

Call the hotel directly at (920) 997-3121

Pet-friendly; $25/night

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