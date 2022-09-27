Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee

After another violent weekend in Milwaukee, new details have emerged about who was killed.

The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.

On Friday just before 12:30 p.m., Milwaukee Police say a fatal and non-fatal shooting occurred near the 800 block of W. Atkinson. Jameal Lee Verlin, 24, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 25-year-old male, sustained serious gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to this incident.

Early Saturday morning, Joanna Morrison, 31, was shot near the 3700 block of W. Galena Street. Milwaukee Police say the investigation is ongoing and are seeking unknown suspect(s).

Later Saturday morning, an unidentified 31-year-old woman was shot at 9:18 a.m. in the 2900 block of North 48th Street. Police say this was the result of a domestic dispute and a 28-year-old man was arrested.

Saturday night, an unknown female victim was found dead near the 3500 block of W. Palmer Street. Milwaukee Police say they are investigating this as a suspicious death and the investigation is ongoing. The Medical Examiner’s autopsy declared this a homicide.

Sunday morning, in the 4300 block of N. 15th Street, Dedrick Cross, 26, was killed. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Then, later Sunday morning, Naurice Fitzgerald, 27, was shot inside his vehicle near the 5300 block of W. Villard Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to this incident.

Anyone with information about any of these homicides are asked to call 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

