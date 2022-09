MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a late night suspicious death. The incident happened about 10:40 p.m. last night near Palmer Street and Keefe Avenue.

The investigation is on-going and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip