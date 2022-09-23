1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting near 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee Friday afternoon, police say.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 12:23 p.m.

MPD said a 25-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries and first responders brought him to the hospital. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man also suffered gunshot injuries but died at the scene of the shooting.

Milwaukee police said they are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

