26-year-old man dead after morning shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man was killed in a deadly shooting near 15th Street and Congress Street. Crews responded to the 4300 block of North 15th Street around 5:22 a.m. today.

Our crews on the scene did see a burned car in the area that police were investigating at around 8:30 a.m. At the time of writing, it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

MIlwaukee Police are looking for an unknown suspect and the investigation into this incident is on-going. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip