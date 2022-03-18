Fiserv Forum hosts Badgers, Raiders as they face off in NCAA tournament

MILWAUKEE — It's a big day for college basketball in Milwaukee as Fiserv Forum hosts the Wisconsin Badgers and the Colgate Raiders as they face off in the NCAA tournament.

Tip off is set for 8:50 p.m.

Fiserv Forum will host eight teams in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

Big for local businesses

Officials with Fiserv Forum say it's going to be packed. They are opening up Deer District and the beer garden. There will be food and drinks available for purchase on and near the plaza. Punch Bowl Social is opening back up again. Officials say they are following city health guidance, and there will be no Covid-19 capacity limits or mask requirements.

"This is going to feel like, I think, the closest thing we've had to a Bucks playoff experience that we've had since the finals," said Michael Belot. "So anybody who has a ticket obviously is going to have a tremendous experience inside Fiserv Forum, but I think what's cool is you're also going to be able to have that experience outside and a little taste of what you felt in the playoffs last year."

He said they are treating parking the way they did during the finals—using what's already available. He said it may be full, and people can find parking in other places around the city.

Around the corner at Brick 3 Pizza, staff is also working ahead.

"A lot of boxes right now, folding our boxes, a lot of prep work," said manager Keith Kruser.

At Who's on Third, staff says they are setting up extra bars inside and are getting their staff energized. They want to make sure fans have just as good of a time at a nearby business as they would inside Fiserv.

"This is what our jobs is, serve people, make them happy and just get the crowd going," said manager Gabriel Burkhalter. "I am pumped. It's nice to have something like this after all of Covid."

