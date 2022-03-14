Punch Bowl Social reopening ahead of NCAA tournament at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Punch Bowl Social in the Deer District will officially reopen its doors on Wednesday ahead of the NCAA Tournament, which is set to feature the Wisconsin Badgers at Fiserv Forum on Friday.

The food and entertainment area was able to reopen after a lawsuit over ownership of games, kitchen equipment and other property was settled last week, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Punch Bowl first closed in April of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The former owner of the national chain of Punch Bowls then filed for bankruptcy. That delayed the reopening further - including the Bucks championship - until now.

Robert Cornog, Jr., the Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Punch Bowl Social, said in a statement Monday:

“I can think of no better place for St. Patrick’s Day revelry and basketball excitement than Punch Bowl Social at Deer District. Punch Bowl Social delivers a unique experience for all of our guests, so we are thrilled to be opening on March 16 with our full menu and entertainment experience.”

The 24,000-square-foot building contains a 360-degree bar, eight bowling lanes, karaoke rooms, billiards, ping pong, TVs and food and drinking options.

Their restaurant will also be reopening, selling dishes like chicken and waffles, cauliflower nachos and bacon-wrapped shrimp.

Punch Bowl will be open 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Sundays.

