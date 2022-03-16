Madison to Milwaukee: Three events happening in Milwaukee for Friday's Badger game

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will be covered in red Thursday and Friday as the Badgers journey to the 414 for the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers are scheduled to take on the Colgate Raiders on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Prior to the game, Badger fans can take part in several Milwaukee events celebrating the team.

Festivities will kick off on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. when Wisconsin Basketball will host an open practice at Fiserv Forum. Admission to the event is free, and the UW Band, Spirit Squad, and Bucky will all be in attendance.

Immediately after the practice, fans can head to Good City Brewing Company in the Deer District for Badger Happy Hour.

The UW Band, Spirit Squad, and Bucky will all be there for an encore performance. There will also be free Badger giveaways while supplies last.

The fun continues on Friday with Wear Red Day, when everyone is encouraged to wear Badger gear to work, school, or even at home. If you take part, share a photo on social media using the tag #OnWisconsin.

Finally, Badger fans can head to Punch Bowl Social in the Deer District for an all-day pep rally.

Fans will be able to enjoy all the gameday action leading up to the game, with performances again from the UW Band, Spirit Squad, and Bucky as well as more free Badger giveaways while supplies last.

Then, at 8:50 p.m., the game begins!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip