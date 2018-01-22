Family of Racine man shot, killed by police wants answers

Racine leaders addressed the deadly shooting that killed 26-year-old Donte Shannon Monday.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Police Chief Art Howell held a news conference about last week's shooting. Since the shooting, there has been a sense of frustration within the community.

Dozens gathered at City Hall to hear the two officials speak. Minutes before the briefing the officers were identified as 15-year veteran investigator Chad Stillman and 16-year officer Peter Boeck. They are both on paid administrative leave.

"This has been a challenging week for Racine, there may be tough days ahead but we will get through this,” Mason.

According to police Shannon, 26, was shot and killed last Wednesday. Investigators say he ran from a traffic stop, then was shot when he pulled a gun on the officers.

"I just ask for your patience, ask for your respect as the process moves forward,” Howell said.

Howell did not take any questions from the media after reading his statement but he was questioned by Shannon’s family soon as he was walked from the podium.

Family members say they're confused because not many details have been released.

"I think it was a waste of time honestly," said Nakia Shannon, Donte's father. "We don’t know exactly what happened and they still gave us a round-about statement. This is like tormenting to me and my family."