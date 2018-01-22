Man punches at car, falls from downtown Madison parking ramp

MADISON, Wis. - A 23-year-old Madison man suffered head injuries early Sunday morning when he fell from a downtown parking ramp after punching a car window.

WISC-TV reports that witnesses saw the man punch at the window of a car around 3:25 a.m. before falling over the railing of the State Street Campus Parking Garage.

The man fell 13 feet and landed on Hawthorne Court, according to the release.

Officials said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

No other information was released on this incident.