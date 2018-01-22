Pimp dies in Houston after assaulting woman originally from Wisconsin

HOUSTON - A woman, originally from Wisconsin, was assaulted by her "pimp" this weekend in Houston.

NBC's KPRC-TV reported that on Saturday night around 2:30 a.m., the women left a club on Hempstead Road after her pimp was assaulting her.

Houston police said the pimp followed her and continued to assault her.

A passerby, who police are referring to as a "good Samaritan," pulled over in a dark pickup truck to help the woman, but was threatened by the pimp. Fearful, the passerby got back into his truck and began to pull away.

The woman tried to climb into the truck, but the pimp grabbed her and pulled her back. When he pulled her back, he fell and hit his head.

Police say that after he hit his head, he got up, walked a short distance, and collapsed. The pimp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though not a suspect at this time, Houston police hope to get a statement from the passerby about the incident.

The woman, who is described as a victim of sex trafficking, is recovering and is expected to survive the injuries from the assault.