'We're definitely mourning right now': Family identifies man killed in shooting by Racine Police

The suspect who was shot by Racine police officers Wednesday afternoon has died, the Wisconsin Department of Justice says.

According to family members, the man who was killed is 26-year-old Dontae Shannon.

There’s a memorial near the scene where the shooting happened. Family members tell TODAY'S TMJ4 the last 24 hours have been emotional.

“We don’t know anything right now,” said Sylvester Johnson, a cousin of Shannon. "We’re definitely mourning right now.”

The shooting happened at 14th and Park. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop not to far away when the suspect got out on foot running away with a gun before the shooting.

Thursday the Wisconsin Department of Justice was out investigating and looking for shell casings.

Johnson says Shannon has been in trouble in the past but he was working on his life. Shannon recently became a father.

“Dearly, dearly hurts dearly. I love my cousin, I love my family and we’re just trying our best to get through this and we will,” said Johnson.

“If anyone has any information regarding my cousin Dontae’s death. Can You please, please contact Racine police department anonymously. Any information is helpful.”

This is the second police shooting the Racine Police Department has been involved with in the last 10 years. The other one was in July 2014.

Friends and family are expected to gather at 14th and Park Friday afternoon at 12pm.

The Department of Justice says more information will be released next week.

Both officers involved have more than 15 years of experience and after on administrative leave.