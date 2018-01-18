Police: Body of missing Wisconsin man found in storage unit

Associated Press
4:36 PM, Jan 18, 2018
3 hours ago
Brian Jackson
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say the body of a missing Sun Prairie man has been found in a storage locker, and a suspect is under arrest.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says the body of 21-year-old Jesse Faber was found early Thursday in a storage unit in Rio.

Mahoney says Faber was shot during a confrontation at a gathering in the town of Medina on Monday night.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports a 59-year-old Marshall man has been arrested on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

The facility's owner says the suspect was the renter of the storage unit and had been using it for about eight years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top