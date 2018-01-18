Police: Body of missing Wisconsin man found in storage unit

MARSHALL, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say the body of a missing Sun Prairie man has been found in a storage locker, and a suspect is under arrest.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says the body of 21-year-old Jesse Faber was found early Thursday in a storage unit in Rio.

Mahoney says Faber was shot during a confrontation at a gathering in the town of Medina on Monday night.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports a 59-year-old Marshall man has been arrested on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

The facility's owner says the suspect was the renter of the storage unit and had been using it for about eight years.