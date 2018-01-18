Police officers shoot, injure suspect who ran from traffic stop in Racine

RACINE -- A suspect was shot by Racine police officers Wednesday afternoon, the police department says.

It happened in the 1400 block of Park Ave. just after 4:00 p.m. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop near 14th and Villa Streets when the suspect got out of his car and started running.

"The fleeing suspect presented a gun and officers fired on the suspect," a news release from the department says. There was no update available on the suspect's condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

"They ran in between the white house and the blue house and that's when I heard gunshots," said witness Chris Hawk. "Around 10 to 15 [shots]."

Investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the crime that led up to the shooting. Any witnesses or others with information are asked to contact police at 262-635-7756.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.