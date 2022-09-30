Family of man killed outside El Ray grocery store files lawsuit against store, security

MILWAUKEE — The family of a man killed outside of the El Ray grocery store in July recently filed a civil lawsuit against the store and their security.

Luis Lorenzo, 36, was shot and killed by security guards at the store after opening fire on the security guards.

Court documents allege one of the security guards pepper sprayed Lorenzo and Lorenzo tried to run away.

The lawsuit says the pepper spray was unlawful and claims El Ray was negligent in their hiring and supervision of the guards.

The Lorenzo family is now demanding a trial by jury.

Officials said the incident began when Lorenzo entered the store with an over-the-shoulder bag, which is against store policy. Anthony Nolden, the security guard working at the store, ordered Luis to leave which sparked an argument.

The district attorney's office said that's when Nolden called security supervisor Enoch Wilson for assistance.

Lorenzo then proceeded to leave the store but before exiting, he squared up with Nolden as if to fight him. Nolden then sprayed pepper spray at Lorenzo, who then exited the store.

Officials with the district attorney's office said Nolden followed Lorenzo out. That's when Wilson arrived on the scene, saw Nolden following Lorenzo, and ran after Lorenzo.

Wilson told the DA's office that he grabbed Lorenzo and tried to direct him to the ground. While that was happening, Lorenzo was reaching for something in his bag.

When Wilson got Lorenzo to the ground, Lorenzo pulled out a gun and blindly fired a shot, hitting Nolden and killing him. Lorenzo then turned toward Wilson and fired at him, but missed. Wilson stood up from Lorenzo and fired his gun, killing Lorenzo.

Charges were not filed against Wilson, after the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said he acted in self-defense when he killed Lorenzo.

