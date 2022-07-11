MILWAUKEE — Flowers and candles fill a small corner of El Rey’s parking lot off Cesar Chavez Drive on Milwaukee’s Southside.

Many shoppers stopped to look at the small memorial. El Rey has long served as a beacon of success and opportunity in this community. Knowing it too has been touched by violence, is a sad realization for many.

Monday afternoon, family of 36-year-old Luis Lorenzo - one of the men shot and killed in the parking lot of El Rey Saturday morning - gathered near the flowers and candles. They are demanding more answers about what happened, and are threatening to take legal action against El Rey and Marshal Public Safety, which provides armed security for the store.

“Luis was dealing with depression, anxiety, and a lot of issues that he was very private about,” said Lorenzo’s sister, Wanda Rodriguez. “He had some mental health challenges. He was very antisocial. He would only speak to me and my mother.”

When asked about an active warrant that was out for Lorenzo stemming from 2019 drug charges, Rodriguez said it had nothing to do with his death.

Rodriguez confirms Lorenzo wore a ski mask and backpack into El Rey, which is not allowed, and that he refused to take the backpack off and leave it at the customer service desk.

According to Milwaukee police, Lorenzo caused a disturbance inside El Rey. Then, was involved in an altercation with two security guards in the parking lot. Investigators say Lorenzo shot at the guards, killing one of them. That guard is identified as 59-year-old Anthony Nolden.

It was the other security guard who then shot Lorenzo.

Nolden’s family is also speaking out. Nolden leaves behind two young children - a daughter, Sydney, and son, Anthony.

“I was named after my dad and was so proud to be his,” Anthony said. “On Saturday, he told me he was going to work, and that was the last time I ever saw him. Later, when my mom told me he had been shot I just prayed it was not fatal. I just feel like he was the best dad I could have ever had.”

“He was my favorite person,” Sydney said. “He cared about me so much. Whenever I was crying, I would contact him. I just keep thinking I wish I could call him right now, talk to him. I don’t know how I’m going to get through this.”

Walter Garron, a community activist who leads a group of citizens on safety patrols throughout the area, calls Nolden a hero.

“I want him to be remembered for his bravery and commitment to safety,” Garron said. “I want the community to start getting involved. We need to make changes.”

Milwaukee Aldermen Jose Perez and JoCasta Zamarippa have requested a meeting with Milwaukee’s Mayor and Police Chief about safety and community resources in the Clarke Square Neighborhood, where this crime happened. That meeting has not taken place yet.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

A woman, described as an innocent bystander, was also injured in the shootout Saturday morning. Police confirm she is going to make a full recovery from minor injuries.

