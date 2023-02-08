Fallen Heroes Inc. launches fundraiser for fallen MPD officer Jerving's family

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An online fundraiser has been created for the family of the Milwaukee Police officer who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed when trying to arrest the suspect in an armed robbery.

Following his death, Fallen Heroes Inc. launched a fundraiser for Jerving's family.

Previous coverage:



According to Fallen Heroes Inc.'s website, the organization has one goal and that's to assist Milwaukee law enforcement officers and their families in the event of an officer's death or injury.

Fallen Heroes has two campaigns active on its website, the one for Jerving's family and a general Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund.

You can donate to either fund by going to the Fallen Heroes website or you can mail a check to MPA Fallen Heroes Inc., 6310 W Bluemound Road in Milwaukee.

