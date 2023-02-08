Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fallen Heroes Inc. launches fundraiser for fallen MPD officer Jerving's family

Fallen Heroes Inc. works to assist Milwaukee law enforcement officers and their families in the event of an officer's death or injury
After Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) says community support is greatly appreciated.
Peter Jerving
Posted at 9:51 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 10:58:46-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An online fundraiser has been created for the family of the Milwaukee Police officer who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed when trying to arrest the suspect in an armed robbery.

Following his death, Fallen Heroes Inc. launched a fundraiser for Jerving's family.

Previous coverage:

According to Fallen Heroes Inc.'s website, the organization has one goal and that's to assist Milwaukee law enforcement officers and their families in the event of an officer's death or injury.

Fallen Heroes has two campaigns active on its website, the one for Jerving's family and a general Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund.

You can donate to either fund by going to the Fallen Heroes website or you can mail a check to MPA Fallen Heroes Inc., 6310 W Bluemound Road in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News