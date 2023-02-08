Milwaukee Police Association says community support is appreciated after officer shot, killed

MILWAUKEE — After Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) says community support is greatly appreciated.

The memorial at District 4 grew with flowers, balloons, and teddy bears. Many who stopped by the memorial to pay their respects on Tuesday didn't even know Officer Jerving.

Ladar Cooper and Nichelle Blanks were just two of many to bring flowers and call on the community to unite and find solutions to gun violence in Milwaukee.

"I really appreciate what our police officers do in this city and everyone should because they're here to protect and serve us," Blanks said.

"Everyone has to do their job, this is a community thing," Cooper said.

Andrew Wagner, the President of MPA, says that kind of community support means more than you know.

"If you see an officer, say thank you," Wagner said. "We had a procession this morning that went from the hospital. But they can also participate in some of those processions by just standing along the procession route and waving. That does a lot to our officers just to see people out there supporting them."

If you want to help the family directly, you can donate to Fallen Heroes Fund.

"We have tried to surround them with resources as much as we can and we pray for them and we mourn with them," Wagner said.

Internally, a Wellness Team of mental health professionals and chaplains are working to help Officer Jerving's colleagues and friends through the terrible loss.

"It's tough," Wagner said. "They know that's also their role. We have fantastic officers. They're strong and they're resilient and yes, they get knocked down at times, but they always get back up. They're always willing to come back to serve."

