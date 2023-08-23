Doug Burgum injured playing basketball in Milwaukee, debate attendance in question

MILWAUKEE — Doug Burgum, North Dakota's governor and one of the Republican candidates for president, was taken to an emergency room Tuesday night and now his debate attendance is in question, CNN confirmed.

Burgum was reportedly taken to a Milwaukee ER after suffering an injury while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff.

CNN reported the injury now has Burgum's attendance at Wednesday night's debate in question, as it's unclear whether or not he is able to stand.

All candidates are scheduled to visit the debate site this afternoon for a walk-through, CNN said. Whether Burgum attends is unclear.

More about Burgum

Burgum, a wealthy former software entrepreneur now in his second term as North Dakota’s governor, has been using his fortune to boost his campaign.

He announced a program this month to give away $20 gift cards — “Biden Relief Cards,” as a critique of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy — to as many as 50,000 people in exchange for $1 donations. Critics have questioned whether the offer violated campaign finance law.

Within about a week of launching that effort, Burgum announced he had surpassed the donor threshold. Ad blitzes in the early-voting states also helped him meet the polling requirements.

